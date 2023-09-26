Sheffield Wednesday legend, Carlton Palmer, thinks that ‘karma’ may come to bite the Owls this season, suggesting that the current manager, Xisco, doesn’t have long to save his job.

The Spaniard came in to replace Darren Moore, who got his first point as Huddersfield Town manager last night, over the summer, and the Owls head into the game against Sunderland without a win to their name after eight matches played.

Pressure is already ramping up on the Wednesday boss and there is a club protest planned for Friday night, with many fans concerned about the direction in which the club is going.

Palmer, who became a Hillsborough favourite during his time playing for the Owls, thinks that the manager may only have ‘two or three’ games left before Dejphon Chansiri is forced into a decision.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said, “Sheffield Wednesday sit rock bottom of the Championship after eight games, with two points and four defeats in their last six games. They’re already four points adrift from safety early in the season.

"Xisco, I’ve been told by a lot of people, is a lovely man. He of course guided Watford to the Premier League.

“But I’m being told that it’s more to do with the quality of the players at his disposal, not to do with how good he is as a coach. You don’t want to panic, but how long do you give him?

"I’d suggest he has maybe two or three more games before the chairman has to consider a change. Karma might come to bite Chansiri on the backside with Darren Moore going to Huddersfield - and I believe in karma.”