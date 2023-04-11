If Good Friday sharpened the focus of the League One title race, Easter Monday tore it all away as Sheffield Wednesday were the only one of the three hottest title challengers to take all three points.
It’s going to be a fascinating run-in to the title, with Barnsley more than hanging on in there to make a four-way battle at the top.
But what of the fights and scraps elsewhere? How makes up the play-off spots and who survives at the bottom?
With predicted placings, points totals and an indication of the chances of survival, our data expert friends at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to come up with the goods.
In what is the tightest table yet, here’s how they think things will fall come May 7.
1. 24th - Forest Green Rovers - 30 pts
Robbed of their best players and their manager after a historic promotion from League Two, Forest Green have failed to catch-up and look doomed. The arrival of Duncan Ferguson and some promising Premier League youngsters in January hasn’t sparked a major upturn and the stats model has more than a 99% chance of relegation.. that’s despite a spiriting win over Sheffield Wednesday last month. Photo: Dan Istitene
2. 23rd - Morecambe - 38 pts
Fun fact: Morecambe have never been relegated in their entire history.. seriously. But as per the numbers, they’ll taste the drop for the first time - with a more than 99% as per their most recent form scramble. They’re a plucky team capable of scrapping their way out of trouble but it feels all too late for Derek Adams’ side. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. 22nd - Accrington Stanley - 43 pts
They’ve punched above their weight for a few years now - is this the season they take the hit of relegation to League Two? FiveThirtyEight certainly think so, rating just a 13% chance of safety from relegation. A win over Port Vale last week lifted spirits but they were unable to take anything from Hillsborough to send their numbers southwards once more.
4. 21st - Cambridge United - 43 pts
After a very promising season at third tier level last time out, Cambridge have faltered after a strong start to the campaign. They may well look back on Rotherham’s approach of manager Mark Bonner as a turning point - and FiveThirtyEight have a four-in-five chance of the Us to go down. Photo: Julian Finney