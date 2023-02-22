Competition for places has been a theme discussed all season at Sheffield Wednesday; whether that be the benefits of it, the presence of it, or the lack of it in some areas.

And top of the league and flying high, there is a battle on for the shirt in just about every position on the field at current as the squad look to position themselves positively for the run-in of the campaign.

Though the arsenal of strikers is diminished after the likes of Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks fell to injury and Alex Mighten was sent back to Nottingham Forest in January, a three-way race of match minutes has emerged, with Lee Gregory having scored on Saturday to remind the Owls dugout of his knack for goals after a short stint out with tonsillitis.

The incumbents, though, are in-form pair Josh Windass and Michael Smith, who have 21 and 17 goal contributions between them having formed a steady partnership up top.

Owls striker Lee Gregory. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Owls boss Darren Moore told The Star that can only be a good thing, but that goals from forwards are not the be-all.

“It’s huge for their confidence,” Moore said. “But like I have said all the way through, whoever scores we’re delighted.

“We’ve had it whereby if the strikers don’t score there are other areas of the pitch we can score from and we work on that as a group.

“It’s nice to know that as a team we have all areas of the pitch we can score from; set plays, midfield, wing-backs. But you’ve got to have your forwards too, you front players.

“To see all three of them score was excellent.”

