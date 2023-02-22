One of the young prospects drafted in to swell numbers in Sheffield Wednesday’s League One promotion push will miss out on potential match minutes over the next few weeks after he was red carded in mini-derby defeat at Sheffield United.

Adam Alimi-Adetoro was sent off in the first half on the 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane for two bookable offences, the second a clumsy and ill-advised challenge on Atwoine Hackford that Owls under-21s boss Neil Thompson suggested was down to a positional error.

It is understood that while Alimi-Adetoro will be suspended for two under-21 matches at Hull City and against Birmingham City at Stocksbridge Park Steels, the terms of his suspension do not carry into first team football and that he will therefore be available for selection should circumstances dictate.

Adam Alimi-Adetoro was red carded for Sheffield Wednesday under-21s this week. Pic: Steve Ellis.

A man mountain centre-half, the youngster made his senior debut coming on as a half-time replacement for Akin Famewo in the FA Cup defeat at Fleetwood Town earlier this month.

Along with Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston, Alimi-Adetoro is one of three young players Wednesday manager Darren Moore made clear will benefit from the experience of training with the seniors heading into the final weeks of the campaign. Will Trueman was also pictured training with the Owls this week.

“Big Adam went to ground to bring the lad down and he gave the referee an opportunity,” Thompson told The Star in the moments after the Owlets’ Bramall Lane disappointment.