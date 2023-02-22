One suspects Dejphon Chansiri will have been pretty satisfied with what he has seen of Sheffield Wednesday since he touched down in the UK last month.

The Owls owner has taken in a number of matches as Darren Moore’s men continued on a club record-equalling unbeaten league run, a run that has placed them top of the division and in an enviable position when it comes to the possibility of winning their first league title since 1959.

And there’s no imminent departure on the horizon for the Bangkok businessman, who is understood to be planning on staying on these shores into next month in what will be his longest stay since the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

Owls Chairman Dejphon Chansiri watches his team go top of the league Pic Steve Ellis

Moore told The Star: “It’s great to have him here witnessing it live. He was here against Plymouth for the full house and he’s seen the energy in the place and where supporters are at.

“I’m sure when he’s walking around the stadium on a matchday and supporters see him, that supporters show their appreciation because he’s part of it too in terms of a focal point. Without him, all of this that is happening wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s great to have him here and I’ll catch up with him again in the week.”

His UK presence, based mainly out of the offices at Hillsborough, has taken time differences and technical necessities out of the equation when it comes to Moore’s ability to communicate with the chairman.

“He’s based out of the stadium and we’re only at the training ground so there is contact time throughout the week,” Moore said. “We’re both up here in Sheffield and on an evening if we feel it is right, we can have a catch up as we’re only on one another's doorstep.

“We’re all pleased when he is here because he is living it and seeing it all with us.

“He’s a committed individual for this football club, he has such a tremendous passion for the football club and I can say that because I’ve sat and spoken about his passion for the club.