It has been confirmed that three Sheffield Wednesday youngsters have been offered their first professional contracts at the club.

This week it has been announced who will and won’t be sticking around in the U18s and U21s for the Owls ahead of the new season, with the likes of Leojo Davidson and Will Trueman being released and Jay Glover being offered a new deal.

And while there will be exits from the U18s as well, Wednesday are hoping that Mackenzie Maltby, Joey Phuthi and Cian Flannery all decide to stay put, and have offered the trio deals to stay at Middlewood Road beyond the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their academy retained list statement, the club said, “From the Under-18s, Mackenzie Maltby, Joey Phuthi and Cian Flannery have been offered their maiden professional contracts to step up to the club’s Under-21s next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maltby, a central defender, has captained Andy Holdsworth’s U18 side throughout the season and showcased his abilities time and time again, while speedy Phuthi – who is often deployed out wide – has caused problems for many defenders with his pace and trickery.

Flannery, a left back or left centre back, is another that has played regularly this season and some of his performances in the FA Youth Cup particular caught the eye.

Both Phuthi and Flannery have been at S6 for several years how, however it is Maltby who is the one most accustomed to life at Middlewood Road having been with the club since the age of seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad