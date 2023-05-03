News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday confirm numerous player exits including former Manchester City midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the exit of several young players as the club begin a season of change for both the senior and junior ranks at S6.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:19 BST

The Star reported this week that a number of players in the U18s and U21s had been informed that their futures would lie away from Middlewood Road after tough decisions were made to move them on, and now the full list of pending exits will has been confirmed by the club.

As expected, former Manchester City midfielder, Leojo Davidson, is one of the names that is on the list that was released by the club today, as is former Apprentice of the Year, Will Trueman. All of them will now be on the lookout for the next step in their young careers.

A statement from the Owls on Wednesday afternoon read, “The Owls can confirm the players retained, offered contracts or released from the club’s academy as we approach the end of the 2022/23 season… Paulo Aguas, Josh Ashman, Will Trueman, Fuad Sesay and Leojo Davidson have been released...

“Meanwhile, Jake Bradford, Danai Rhule, Josh Chapman, Tafadzwa Tapudzai and Kamil Maciag have been released.

Sheffield Wednesday would like to place on record our thanks to all those leaving Hillsborough and wish the players all the best for the future.”

In terms of the senior ranks, decisions and discussions will only take place once the campaign has finished, hopefully with the Owls having secured a spot in the Championship via the League One play-offs…

Will Trueman and Leojo Davidson are leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer. (Steve Ellis)Will Trueman and Leojo Davidson are leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer. (Steve Ellis)
