Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, has been offered a new contract by the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Star reported this week that a number of youngsters within the U18s and U21s setup at Middlewood Road had been informed that they would not be handed new deals beyond the end of this season, and the full list of those players was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

But while the likes of Leojo Davidson and Will Trueman will be on their way, it was also announced that 19-year-old Glover has been asked to stick around as the club look to nurture him forward in an attempt to help him realise his potential.

The midfielder played in both the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy for Wednesday this season and has spent plenty of time training with Darren Moore’s first team as well – he’ll now be looking to continue his progress next season should be opt to commit his future to the club.

“From the Under-21s, Jay Glover has been offered a new deal at Hillsborough,” a statement read. “The young midfielder has enjoyed loan spells this season with Northern Premier League sides Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity… The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Owls in our Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale and has featured twice since in the Papa Johns Trophy against Bradford and Leicester Under-21s.”

Glover, primarily a central midfielder who has also played as a wingback this season, has been with Wednesday since he was 14-years-old.

