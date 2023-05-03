News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
44 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago 'One night only' - Def Leppard at The Leadmill
7 hours ago Multi vehicle crash causes five mile tailback on motorway
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder offered new contract at Hillsborough before 2023/24 season

Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, has been offered a new contract by the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:49 BST

The Star reported this week that a number of youngsters within the U18s and U21s setup at Middlewood Road had been informed that they would not be handed new deals beyond the end of this season, and the full list of those players was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

But while the likes of Leojo Davidson and Will Trueman will be on their way, it was also announced that 19-year-old Glover has been asked to stick around as the club look to nurture him forward in an attempt to help him realise his potential.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Owls squad availability for Derby after SWFC boss draws line under injuries
Most Popular

The midfielder played in both the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy for Wednesday this season and has spent plenty of time training with Darren Moore’s first team as well – he’ll now be looking to continue his progress next season should be opt to commit his future to the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From the Under-21s, Jay Glover has been offered a new deal at Hillsborough,” a statement read. “The young midfielder has enjoyed loan spells this season with Northern Premier League sides Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity… The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Owls in our Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale and has featured twice since in the Papa Johns Trophy against Bradford and Leicester Under-21s.”

Glover, primarily a central midfielder who has also played as a wingback this season, has been with Wednesday since he was 14-years-old.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday boss explains contract ‘options’ with Owls stars nearing deadline

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jay Glover made his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Rochdale - he's now been offered a new contract. (Steve Ellis)Jay Glover made his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Rochdale - he's now been offered a new contract. (Steve Ellis)
Jay Glover made his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Rochdale - he's now been offered a new contract. (Steve Ellis)
Related topics:Hillsborough