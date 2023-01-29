Sheffield Wednesday are set to face Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town in the space of seven days next month.

The Owls were unable to see off the Cod Army in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, drawing 1-1 at Hillsborough to set up a replay at Highbury for a spot in the fifth round of the competition.

A Josh Earl own goal got Darren Moore’s side back level after Promise Omochere had opened the scoring, but neither side could find a winner at S6 – though Lee Gregory went closest as he hit the crossbar with a header late on.

Both official websites have the game confirmed on their fixture list for Tuesday the 7th of February, with a kick off set for 7.45pm, information that lines up with the mooted date that was mentioned before the game on Saturday.

One of the fourth round replay dates confirmed so far is Blackburn Rovers’ trip to Birmingham City this coming Tuesday, though Wednesday will have to wait an extra week on top of that for their fixture.

It means that in the space of seven days they’ll play host to Plymouth in a top-of-the-table - first v second – clash in Sheffield, before travelling to Fleetwood and then Ipswich. It could prove to be a pivotal week in their 2022/23 campaign.

Their cup replay will be their second trip to Highbury this season and the fourth time the two sides have met overall, with Wednesday winning both league encounters prior to the 1-1 draw on Saturday.