Three key results fail to aid Sheffield Wednesday's title hopes - what it means for the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday will have been keeping a close eye on today’s League One fixtures with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town both in action.

The Owls drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers on Friday night as their winning streak came to an end, however it did leave them four points clear at the top of the table with games in hand on all but one of the teams directly below them.

Darren Moore has been very clear about the fact that his side will focus on themselves and ‘control the controllables’ as we enter into the business end of the 2022/23 campaign, however there’s no doubt that a few favours from other clubs in the division wouldn’t go amiss in Wednesday’s battle for the title.

Today it fell on the shoulders of Forest Green Rovers and Shrewsbury Town to spring an upset against fellow challengers, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, however it was always going to be a long shot given the form of the Pilgrims and Tractor Boys at this point in time.

So it was no surprise to see both sides pick up comfortable victories to keep up the heat on the table-topping Owls, however their 2-0 victories still left them one point and three points adrift of Wednesday respectively.

Elsewhere, the Owls’ next opponents, Barnsley, picked up a late victory away at Wycombe Wanderers, meaning that they closed the gap to nine points and next week’s South Yorkshire derby will see two long unbeaten runs on the line.

In the other games involving the top eight sides Peterborough United thumped Lincoln City 3-0 and Derby County were surprisingly beaten at home by Fleetwood Town.

