Bolton Wanderers manager, Ian Evatt, praised his side’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday – but felt that they should have had a penalty.

The Owls drew 1-1 with the Trotters in a tight affair on Friday evening after goals from Lee Gregory and Victor Adeboyejo, but things could have gone differently had the referee pointed to the spot in an incident involving Dion Charles and Aden Flint.

“The big moment for me is the penalty,” Evatt said afterwards. “It has to be a penalty. Dion is about to pull the trigger and gets bundled over and when the opposition – who I respect a lot because they’re good sports – say it’s 100% a penalty, it’s really disappointing we didn’t get it.”

Despite that call not going their way, though, Evatt was full of praise for his side and their efforts at Hillsborough – saying that he was very proud of his troops.

“I thought we were outstanding,” he went on to say. “It was a really good performance. Lots to work on and kick on from. That has to be a marker for us for the last nine games of the season.

“It’s a really important point towards our tally. For me, regardless of the result it was all about the performance and that was lots, lots better.

“I’m really proud of the lads. I thought that looked like my team, the team that we’ve developed.

Bolton Wanderers Manager, Ian Evatt, thought they should have had a penalty against Sheffield Wednesday. (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“Hopefully we can build on that now. We’re in a great position and a Wembley cup final to look forward to, so lots to be positive about.”

“A special mention to our fans. I thought they were absolutely outstanding backing us tonight.

“There was lots to be positive about. I think all-round it looked a lot more like the team that we’ve built.”

“We were brave, positive, had a lot of the ball and managed the crowd. It would have been easy for the players to duck out after the first 10 minutes and conceding from a set-play.