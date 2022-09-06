Three injured ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Plymouth Argyle – squad depth discussed
Plymouth Argyle have defender, James Bolton, and as well as wingbacks, Conor Grant and Mickel Miller, out injured as Sheffield Wednesday come to town.
None of the trio have made it into a single matchday squad this season so far as they recover from various ailments, and in League one the Pilgrims have used just 17 players to date.
There have been questions about whether they’d delve into the free agent market in order to bolster their side, but it would appear that Steven Schumacher won’t be adding much more.
Argyle’s director of football, Neil Dewsnip, says that he’s happy with the quality of squad that his side have got available to them this season.
He told PlymouthLive, "The squad size is probably more in the okay bracket, but the quality isn't. There will be other clubs, other competitors, who have more players.
"We currently have three injured - Bolts, Conor and Mickel - not forgetting we saw two or three young players the other night against Bristol Rovers (in the Papa Johns Trophy) who look as though as they are bubbling under nicely.
"It wouldn't be a problem for Steven to involve those so the squad is potentially a little bit bigger than what it looked on Saturday (for the 3-2 win away to Derby County).
"I do also understand others have bigger squads but, ultimately, it’s got to be about quality and we are really pleased with the quality we have got this year."
It remains to be seen when Bolton, Grant or Miller will be back in contention to play again – but it looks unlikely that it will be this weekend.