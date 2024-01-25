Lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan could get first team chance this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old, who is a lifelong Wednesdayite, has impressed at Middlewood Road since making the move from Brighouse Town last year, putting in some stellar performances for the U21s and being handed the chance to train with the first team on many occasions.

Reed was dealt an injury setback towards the end of 2023, but this week he made his comeback for the U21s as they beat Barnsley in the Professional Development League and it’s been confirmed that he’s being considered by Danny Röhl for the game against Coventry City on Friday night.

“It could be that he is in the squad, I will decide my squad after the press conference,” he told The Star. “If he’s in my squad then of course there is the opportunity for him to get some minutes from the bench.”

Röhl has given game time to several youngsters since he came on board at the club, and though Bailey Cadamarteri has been the standout so far there have also been outings for the likes of Joey Phuthi, Gui Siqueira and Rio Shipston.