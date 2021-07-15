The 22-year-old attacker got the winning goal on Tuesday night as he slotted home from a Massimo Luongo ball to give the Owls a 1-0 win over Alfreton Town, and Moore explained that he was pleased with the way the former Aston Villa man performed.

Green is potentially a big player for the Owls as they approach what is set to be a difficult campaign in League one, and his manager has thrown down the gauntlet to the winger as he says ‘this is the time’ for him to step up.

Speaking to the media after the win over the Reds, Moore said, “It’s his moment now, his moment to come and shine… This is the time. He probably feels like he should’ve scored his first chance but the keeper’s pulled off the save. But he made sure with the second one.

“I thought his 45 minutes was good, I thought he looked sharp, I thought his decision-making and timing of runs was good, as well as his ball manipulation. He’s got the goal, and deserved it, so I’m really pleased with the outing.”

Meanwhile, regarding the pace that they possess on each flank with Green and new signing, Mide Shodipo, Moore admits that it’s quite an exciting prospect.

He also said, “The goal came from turning defence into attack, which is something you need when you’ve got that speed, technical ability and a goal threat… It’s always going to keep opposition on the backfoot, and it’s what you want. We want players that ask the opposition questions, and those two – one on the right and one on the left – can be threats on both wings.”

Andre Green bagged the winner for Sheffield Wednesday against Alfreton Town. (Isaac Parkin: Instagram - @isaacparkinphotography)

Both are expected to feature once again this weekend when the Owls go up against Barnsley in their fourth preseason friendly, while new signing, Jaden Brown, could also potentially get a runout against their Yorkshire rivals from the Championship.