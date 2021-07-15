Sheffield Wednesday yet to make a decision on trialists as ex-Chelsea and current Arsenal youngsters try their luck

The Star previously reported that former Chelsea defender, Renedi Masampu, was on trial at the club as Darren Moore ran the rule over the left-sided 21-year-old, while their interest in Arsenal youngster, Tolaji Bola, 22, was also spoken of earlier in the month.

Now, with the two having turned out in blue and white during the Owls’ preseason, they are waiting to find out if they will be offered deals at Hillsborough, and it remains to be seen if the pair will be in the squad once again this coming weekend when Moore and his charges travel to Barnsley.

The Wednesday boss has stated that he’s still after some new faces to bolster SWFC’s ranks ahead of what is going to be a tough 2021/22 campaign in League One, but with Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo and Jaden Brown he already appears to have done some good business for the Owls.

While the two trialists who have featured in SWFC’s last three games – against Celtic, Chester and Alfreton Town – are as yet unnamed by the club, reports from Arsenal youth writer, Jeorge Bird, state that Bola has been with the Owls and ‘has been given permission to leave the Gunners’.

Wednesday face Barnsley at midday on Saturday as their preseason campaign continues following the 1-0 win over Alfreton on Tuesday.

Tolaji Bola of Arsenal is said to be on trial at Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)