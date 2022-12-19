Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has urged fans to ‘think of each other’ at Christmas this year.

The Owls head into Boxing Day on a 10-game unbeaten run and within touching distance of the automatic promotion places in League One, and will be hoping for a late Christmas present on Boxing Day as they go up against Fleetwood Town.

Wednesday’s penultimate home game of 2022 ended in a pretty uninspiring draw with Oxford United on Saturday, but they could still finish the year in the top two if they manage to get results against Fleetwood and Port Vale in their final two games of the year.

Moore, who spoke recently of the role that Wednesday have to play in the Sheffield community, says that he hopes fans have the ‘best possible Christmas’ this year.

He said in the final Wednesday programme before the festivities, “I will close my notes by thanking you all for your unswerving support, and wishing everybody a very Merry Christmas. It's the time of year associated with joy and cheer…

“I sincerely hope you have some wonderful times with your families and friends, whilst sparing a thought for those who are not so privileged at Christmas – which can be a time of year where we can also see loneliness and hard times. Think of each other and enjoy the best possible Christmas you can.”

Wednesday take on Fleetwood at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, and could go second if they pick up a win and Ipswich Town don’t beat Oxford.

