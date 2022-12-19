Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan admits that he thought his recent injury was worse than it eventually turned out to be.

The Owls skipper missed out on the 0-0 draw with Oxford United over the weekend after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw at Exeter City, and there were fears that it might keep him out for a bit of time.

Having not missed a league matchday squad in over three years, sitting out the game against the U’s will not have sat well with the Scot, but the good news is that Darren Moore said that he’s not expected to be out for an extended period of time.

The player himself says that he really wasn’t sure how bad it was after he ran back to help defend an Exeter attack, and he concedes now that it probably wasn’t something he needed to do anyway.

In his captain’s notes in the programme over the weekend, Bannan said, "I've had the results back and thankfully I shouldn't be out for too long… I was expecting the worst so it's the best news I could have got and having not had many muscle injuries in my time, I didn't really know when people were asking how bad it was, I had nothing to go off.

"I was sprinting and that's when I felt it. I tried to carry on because I thought I'm never really injured so maybe it's just a normal niggle but when I got back up and tried to break into a jog it wasn't right. Looking back at it I probably didn't need to do it running that far back because we had enough bodies covering. I probably need to rein it in a little bit!

"So this week I have given it a chance to heal and getting treatment so it will be symptom-based over the next few days and go from there."

Barry Bannan hopes to not be out for Sheffield Wednesday too long. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday’s next game sees them travel to Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day, and there will be a hope that their skipper can get back involved again – even if it’s just a case of getting on the bench.