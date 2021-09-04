‘Things that happen…’ – Former Owl discusses ‘difficult’ spell with Sheffield Wednesday

The attacker will come up against his former teammates next month having signed for Bolton Wanderers in August, and oddly that game at Hillsborough will be the first time that he’s played in front of fans at S6 – despite spending a season there.

Kachunga’s spell in Sheffield was an unhappy one, with the forward struggling for game time, struggling for goals, and then seeing the side relegated into League One at the end of the season.

Now, having settled in nicely in Bolton, he says it’s not a period he wants to dwell on too much.

He told the Manchester Evening News, “I think everyone on the outside could see it was difficult for everyone, for us as players… They are things that happen in football, I don’t want to look back so much.

“It was an experience for me and I was learning a lot there. I can’t say anything bad about the supporters because I didn’t really get to play in front of them, unfortunately… I wish them all the best for the future, except for when we play them later this year, then I hope we get the three points.”

Kachunga – who said he also had interest overseas – has played eight games for Bolton so far, getting two assists, but is yet to open his account for the former Premier League outfit.