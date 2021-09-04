Luongo, who has over 40 caps for his country, joined Wednesday from Queens Park Rangers back in 2019, but has endured a difficult time at Hillsborough as his often-impressive displays were split up by a number of injury layoffs.

The midfielder has never played professional football in his home country given the fact that he left to join Tottenham Hotspur’s academy as a youngster, but The Star understands that Glory have been considering trying to change that by bringing him to the A-League.

There is still over a month left before the Australian transfer window comes to a close, but a hamstring problem is said to have ruled the tough-tackling midfielder out for some time – something that may well mean that any potential interest could die down.

The 28-year-old played a starring role for the Owls last month as they saw off Rotherham United in one of their toughest League One games of the season, but was then hit by his latest injury as the game came to an end.

Luongo is now into the final year of his contract at Hillsborough as the Owls push for promotion back into the Championship, and you can’t help but feel for Luongo given the bad luck that he’s had over the past couple of seasons on the injury side of things.

Darren Moore says it’ll be ‘weeks rather than months’ with regards to Luongo’s return to action, though no specific timeframe has been given.