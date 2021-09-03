‘We need that time…” - Darren Moore is ‘very pleased’ with Sheffield Wednesday’s rebuild

The Owls brought in a grand total of 14 new senior signings during the transfer window, with Saido Berahino being the final piece to his puzzle on transfer deadline day in an attempt to bring some more goals into his squad.

Now, although Berahino hasn’t joined up with the team just yet, Moore is getting time to work on fitness, combinations, tactics and other factors of his side over an international break that they weren’t sure they were going to get.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Owls boss is enjoying the chance to work on those aspects with his new look side, which is much-changed from the team that were relegated from the Championship last season, saying, “I’m very pleased in terms of the work that we’ve done… Now we need to settle everyone down and get some work done really. We need to build that understanding and consistency and that’s why I’m so pleased to have the opportunity this week and next week to work.

“It has been a rebuild here, let’s make no mistake about it in terms of the players we have brought in.”

He also went on to say, “We want to build a team that has got balance to it, which I feel we have done, and now it’s just settling them down and getting the work done.

“We need that time to get the players blending as a unit, the whole team, player-to-player combinations and as long as we keep working how we are and giving the commitment and endeavour, then we can always work with that.”

Sheffield Wednesday have undergone a summer rebuild.