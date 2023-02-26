Charlton Athletic manager, Dean Holden, wasn’t happy with the way his side let Sheffield Wednesday score their winning goal – but praised Darren Moore’s Owls.

Wednesday secured a 1-0 victory away at The Valley on Saturday afternoon, a victory that took them three points clear at the top of League One and kept them eight points clear of third.

Liam Palmer scored the goal after being granted lots of space in the Charlton box, and Holden admits that it was an ‘easy goal’ to give away – but also said that the Owls are ‘where we want to be’.

Speaking to the media afterwards, the Charlton boss said, “You can’t give a top team a leg up, like we did. I haven’t seen the goal back yet but Palmer seemed to stroll in to the penalty spot with no-one near him. It’s an easy goal from their point of view and really poor from us.

“There wasn’t a lot in the first half. They had isolated chances and big chances. We had some decent control but didn’t get in behind or threaten them enough. The message at half-time was to play with more purpose, that’s all Sheffield Wednesday did to us – they turned us around, didn’t try to overplay.

“That’s all that we did in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half and we had some chances.

“If Miles’ (Leaburn) chance goes a centimetre the other side of the post then we’re back in it at 1-1 and who knows what happens. It is fine margins. I don’t like admitting it but we have to say that (Sheffield Wednesday) is where we want to be as a club. They are on such a great run and you can see their confidence.

“The players kept going and I’ve got no complaints about work-rate.”

Holden also went on to praise the physicality of the Wednesday team, explaining why they he decided to match up the Owls with a back three for the game.

“They have got two strikers up there,” he said. “Whether that be Smith, Windass or Gregory – who are going to give you problems. I felt we needed an extra centre-back in there. You have to think about set-pieces – they’ve got three giants at centre-back. They’ve got Smith up front and Palmer at wing-back, who is a big old boy.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to the visit of Peterborough United to Hillsborough on Saturday as they look to extend their 20-game unbeaten run even more, and they’ll be out for revenge after being beaten in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

The Owls didn’t appear to pick up any fresh injury concerns in the win in the capital, and based on Moore’s comments it would appear that Reece James should be back in contention by the time that the Posh come to town next week.

