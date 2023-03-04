‘As good as a goal’: Sheffield Wednesday man praised – and he’s claiming the winner

Jaden Brown has produced a match-winning moment two games in a row for Sheffield Wednesday.

After setting up Liam Palmer for the winner against Charlton Athletic last weekend, the left wingback was involved once more on Saturday afternoon as his ball into the box ended up in the back of Peterborough United’s net.

There’s been debate since about whether it should go down as Brown’s goal or an own goal from Nathan Thompson, but his manager says that he’s got ‘every right’ to claim it as his own.

"He says he’s having it,” Moore told The Star. “I’ve not looked at it back, but he says he’s having it because obviously he was in the position to cause that bit of havoc and mayhem. We’ll take that.

“He’s come in, we’ve had the suspension for Marvin (Johnson), Reece James has had a stomach bug with the cold going around – but Jaden has stepped in, deputised and gave us some natural balance.

“He’s up and down, well-committed, and I thought he was tenacious in the tackle.”

The goal wasn’t Brown’s only big moment, though, with the number three tracking back brilliantly to stop a Kwame Poku when he was through on goal one-on-one with a great opportunity to level up.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jaden Brown celebrates their side's first goal of the game. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

Aden Flint was visibly delighted after he made the challenge, and said afterwards that it was ‘as good as a goal’.

“At that minute in time I was really pleased, obviously, and that showed,” the Wednesday centre back said. “For me it’s as good as a goal that tackle, and it’s saved us the three points.

“He’s been brilliant, Jaden, since he came into the team. He came in last week and got an assist, today he got a goal and it’s thoroughly deserved.”

The victory saw Wednesday remain three points clear of second-placed Plymouth Argyle – who beat Charlton 2-0 on Saturday – and they’re eight points ahead of Ipswich Town in third after their 4-0 hammering of Burton Albion.