Sheffield Wednesday remain in talks with 18-year-old Rio Shipston regarding his first professional contract at the club.

The talented teen has come on leaps and bounds in recent months, with Darren Moore crediting a growth spurt as one of the key factors in his development, and last week he was given the chance to feature alongside numerous first team players in a 3-0 win over a Huddersfield Town B team.

Shipston responded by laying on an assist in the game as he emerged as one of the top performers on the day, and his manager – who has given him plenty of time training with the first team – admits that they’re very pleased with how things are going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star about the youngster, Moore said, “The contractual situation is with the academy staff, with him being such a young player… but in terms of his development we’re really pleased with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was on the pitch with senior players against Huddersfield, and the best acknowledgment I can give is that he didn’t look out of place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got wonderful size, good awareness, and he reads the play really well. He’s developing his power, too.”

He went on to add, “All of that comes with training with the first team, which he does. But his ability to control a game at U18 level is really excellent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's Rio Shipston (middle) has been climbing up the ranks. (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Moore also explained that they aren’t worried about his future, really, with all of the involved parties keen to get a deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls boss said, “We certainly hope that we can get his contract situation signed and sealed… The boy wants to sign, the family wants to sign - they’re all Wednesdayites, I’m hearing - so I don’t envisage too many problems there.”

Wednesday’s U18s progressed into the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup recently with a tense penalty shootout win over Barnsley, setting up a game against either Leicester City of Wolverhampton Wanderers as their next fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad