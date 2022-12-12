Another of Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals fire manager in latest League One exit

MK Dons were challenging for promotion last season alongside Sheffield Wednesday, but things have not gone well this time around.

Liam Manning lost a host of key players over the summer following an impressive 2021/22 campaign, and results have been unforgiving in the current season as they find themselves second bottom of League One after 20 matches.

The 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town over the weekend proved to be the final straw, though, and it’s been announced that the Dons are now on the lookout for a new man at the helm.

It was also confirmed that assistant coaches, Chris Hogg and David Wright, as well as goalkeeper coach, Darren Smith, will also be leaving alongside Manning.

Sporting director, Liam Sweeting, told the club’s official website, “Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season.

“As well as being thoroughly professional and dedicated, they have represented the club impeccably throughout their time with us. Our thanks as well to Darren, who stepped in to help us during a difficult period.

“Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately.”

It had been a frustrating season so far for Liam Manning with MK Dons.

Wednesday beat the Dons 1-0 back in August in a tight affair at Stadium MK.