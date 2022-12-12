Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says he needs to find out why his side performed so ‘poorly’ in the second half at Exeter City.

The Owls were far from sparkling in the opening 45 at St James Park, but created the better chances and could have been ahead after chances for Josh Windass and Michael Smith, however went into the break locked at 0-0.

Losing Barry Bannan to injury certainly didn’t help matters, but Wednesday were poor in general in the second half and looked to be heading for defeat after Jake Caprice’s goal.

They rallied, though, and after a whole host of substitutions they managed to find a late equaliser as Callum Paterson slotted home from the edge of the box to send the away end into raptures.

Moore felt the point was deserved on the balance of play throughout the 90 minutes, but admitted that aspects were far from good enough from his side.

“I have to analyse why we went away from the game plan,” he told the media afterwards. “We were so dominant first half and then weren't second half.

“We have to ask why we performed so poorly second half and sat off them and allowed them to build. For their goal, if you don't buy a ticket you don't win the raffle. The boy has had a shot and it goes in and we have a mountain to climb.

Darren Moore was unhappy with Sheffield Wednesday's second half against Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)

“I had to look at how we could change it, get back into it and force the issue. We got back into it but the second half was chalk and cheese to the first.”

He went on to say, “First half was us, second was not us. You'll always get a reaction and spell where another team will have momentum.

“But we finished on a positive note and got the equaliser. We'll get back on the bus and head back up to Yorkshire with the feeling of not getting beat. When you have that resilience it adds to what you are about. But make no mistake, that second half was not good enough.”

