'They were listening' - Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Owls comparison after QPR draw

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has explained some of the biggest differences from the Owls’ last two Championship outings.

Wednesday ended their goal drought in the league when Barry Bannan thumped home a strike from the edge of the box in added time at Hillsborough, but a last-gasp equaliser from Alfie Lloyd saw them miss out on three points in devastating fashion in front of their home crowd.

Röhl wasn’t to be disheartened though, praising his team’s performance at Hillsborough, and he spoke about the differences he saw when comparing it to the defeat at Millwall before the international break.

"In the last three games we created nearly no chances,” he told the media afterwards.. “So to turn this in just three weeks with nearly the same players, you can see development... Of course we want the final edge. There was a fantastic moment when we switched the ball to Josh and we had an overload, there was a good cross ball to Ike, the things we prepared.

"After two minutes we had a good moment and after the kick-off for the second half we had a good cross where we missed the finish but the basics were right. The thinking was also good, in the right moments we were thinking forwards. When you compare this to the Millwall game when we didn't attack the last line, we just played in areas where we couldn't score, this was the direction I wanted to see from my team. They were listening, we worked hard in the last 14 days and we invested a lot. We didn't win but the way was right."

He also said, “"We invested until the end, that's the reason why we scored, but in football there's also an opponent who wants to come back. Against QPR last season we scored our winning goal very late into the game.”

Wednesday now shift their focus once more as they turn their attentions to a midweek game against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, with the Owls boss likely to change things up once again as he offers chances to perform out to other members of his playing squad.