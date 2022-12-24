News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘They probably think…’ – Fleetwood Town boss praises ‘fantastic’ Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Boxing Day clash

Fleetwood Town manager, Scott Brown, says that their game against Sheffield Wednesday is a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for his side.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago

The Cod Army are currently 16th in League One at this point in time as they prepare to play host to the Owls on Boxing Day, and go into the game in good spirits after seeing off MK Dons in their last match.

Brown, who has decided to give his players Christmas Day off, was full of praise for Wednesday and their supporters, but insists that his team want to show what they’re capable of on home soil.

Hide Ad
Read More
‘All Wednesdayites' – The time Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner went to Sheffield Wed...
Most Popular
Hide Ad

He told the club’s official website, “It’s a huge game, against a fantastic club with big support – they probably think they’re a Championship club, and want to get back there because they’ve been there and been close to going up to the Premier League in the past as well. For us it’s a fantastic opportunity to play a top-quality club, and for the lads to go and show how good they are.

“But I always say it’s always say week in and week out that about us, I don’t want to talk too much about other clubs. Our main focus is about us…

Hide Ad

“We want to make sure we’re ready, focused, and we’re looking forward to their game.”

He went on to add, “It’s about getting an understanding and with each game comes different challenges and for us when we play Sheffield Wednesday, we are looking forward to it with the crowd and it should be a good occasion with it also being Christmas time.”

Hide Ad
Fleetwood Town's Scott Brown is looking forward to hosting Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday face Fleetwood at 3pm on Monday.

Hide Ad

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday wait for word on quartet’s future after disrupted loan deals