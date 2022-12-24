Fleetwood Town manager, Scott Brown, says that their game against Sheffield Wednesday is a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for his side.

The Cod Army are currently 16th in League One at this point in time as they prepare to play host to the Owls on Boxing Day, and go into the game in good spirits after seeing off MK Dons in their last match.

Brown, who has decided to give his players Christmas Day off, was full of praise for Wednesday and their supporters, but insists that his team want to show what they’re capable of on home soil.

He told the club’s official website, “It’s a huge game, against a fantastic club with big support – they probably think they’re a Championship club, and want to get back there because they’ve been there and been close to going up to the Premier League in the past as well. For us it’s a fantastic opportunity to play a top-quality club, and for the lads to go and show how good they are.

“But I always say it’s always say week in and week out that about us, I don’t want to talk too much about other clubs. Our main focus is about us…

“We want to make sure we’re ready, focused, and we’re looking forward to their game.”

He went on to add, “It’s about getting an understanding and with each game comes different challenges and for us when we play Sheffield Wednesday, we are looking forward to it with the crowd and it should be a good occasion with it also being Christmas time.”

Wednesday face Fleetwood at 3pm on Monday.