Josh Windass: Sheffield Wednesday receive bid from Club Atlético Talleres

Sheffield Wednesday have been sent a bid for Josh Windass from Argentina.

In one of the most left-field potential moves in recent Wednesday history, the Cordoba-based outfit have shown serious interest in the Owls striker, with Windass’ former Rangers manager, Pedro Caixinha, eager to get him over to South America.

It has now been confirmed by Talleres president, Andrés Fassi, that the Argentine outfit have submitted an official offer to the Owls, and The Star understands that is around the same figure of £1m that Millwall tried when they made a bid last summer.

Speaking to Mundo D in Argentina, Fassi said, “With Josh Windass there is an agreement and yesterday the offer was sent to Sheffield Wednesday. We wait for the answer. It will be difficult because he has a year and a half left on his contract.”

It is thought that Wednesday are reticent to sell the 28-year-old attacker as they see him playing an important role as they push for promotion in 2022/23, but with a healthy offer on the table they will now be given something to think about.

It remains to be seen how long Talleres will be willing to wait to get an answer on their offer, but the speed at which things have developed in this deal certainly shows their eagerness to try and get the forward into their ranks and part of their Primera Division ranks.