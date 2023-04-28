News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
46 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Prince confirms future United plans and Mmobuosi takeover update
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing

‘They always do’ - Shrewsbury Town boss offers Sheffield Wednesday fan verdict, acknowledges Owls issues

Sheffield Wednesday fans have received praise from Shrewsbury Town manager, Steve Cotterill, ahead of the Owls’ visit this weekend.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST

Wednesday visit Salop tomorrow afternoon in their final away game of the regular season in League One, with around 1,600 supporters making the trip down to Shropshire.

Historically it’s not been a fun away day for Wednesdayites who have seen their side win away against the Shrews just once over the years, but Cotterill expects them to make plenty of noise regardless.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Birmingham City boss also acknowledged the injury issues that have played a part in Wednesday’s fall out of the top two, but insists that his side are just focusing on themselves.

Most Popular
Read More
Over forty years - Wednesday’s surprisingly bad record v Shrewsbury
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They will fill that away end like they always do,” he told the club’s media. “That will make an atmosphere for our three sides of the ground. It will be a good atmosphere, it will be a challenge for us like it will be for our supporters because I’m sure they’ll be loud down that end.

“I think they have had a good season - they have had a few injuries as well that have disrupted them over the last few weeks. We know it will be a tough game.

“Their situation really doesn’t concern us. It’s nothing to do with us, it’s Darren, it’s his squad and it’s their club. We just have to do the best we can for what we want to do and what we want to achieve – and that’s to be committed for 46 games. We have got three to go and we are looking forward to them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Around 1,600 Sheffield Wednesday fans will travel to Shrewsbury Town this weekend. (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)Around 1,600 Sheffield Wednesday fans will travel to Shrewsbury Town this weekend. (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Around 1,600 Sheffield Wednesday fans will travel to Shrewsbury Town this weekend. (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

MORE: Shrewsbury Town boss makes injury claim before Sheffield Wednesday clash

Related topics:League OneBirmingham City