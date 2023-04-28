Wednesday visit Salop tomorrow afternoon in their final away game of the regular season in League One, with around 1,600 supporters making the trip down to Shropshire.

Historically it’s not been a fun away day for Wednesdayites who have seen their side win away against the Shrews just once over the years, but Cotterill expects them to make plenty of noise regardless.

The former Birmingham City boss also acknowledged the injury issues that have played a part in Wednesday’s fall out of the top two, but insists that his side are just focusing on themselves.

“They will fill that away end like they always do,” he told the club’s media. “That will make an atmosphere for our three sides of the ground. It will be a good atmosphere, it will be a challenge for us like it will be for our supporters because I’m sure they’ll be loud down that end.

“I think they have had a good season - they have had a few injuries as well that have disrupted them over the last few weeks. We know it will be a tough game.

“Their situation really doesn’t concern us. It’s nothing to do with us, it’s Darren, it’s his squad and it’s their club. We just have to do the best we can for what we want to do and what we want to achieve – and that’s to be committed for 46 games. We have got three to go and we are looking forward to them.”

