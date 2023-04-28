The Owls need to pick up all three points if they’re to keep alive their already ultra slim chances of winning automatic promotion, but even if they aren’t able to regain a spot in the top two they’ll be itching to finish their league campaign on a high.
If they’re to do that then they’ll need to do something that no Wednesday team has managed to do since 1982 – and that’s win away in Shropshire.
That result, which was secured thanks to a single goal from Gary Bannister, was actually the one and only time that the Owls have won at Shrewsbury away, and they’ve only beaten them a total of four times in the 24 times that they’ve met since 1963.
Plenty of those games, 13 to be precise, have resulted in the spoils being shared between the two sides, and the win earlier this season was their first victory over Shrewsbury in a league game since Bannister scored his winner over forty years earlier.
With 39 points accrued on the road, Wednesday have a strong away record that is second to only Ipswich Town in League One this season, and if they can pick up their 12th win away from home then it’ll not only end a long wait for a win at the New Meadow but also give them confidence heading into the almost inevitable play-off first leg that they’ll face next month.