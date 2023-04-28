Shrewsbury Town boss makes injury claim before Sheffield Wednesday clash

Steve Cotterill says that his Shrewsbury Town outfit are the League One side that has been hit the worst by injuries this season.

Wednesday, who have faced a number of injury concerns themselves over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, travel to face Salop on Saturday afternoon in their final away game of the season, and both sides will be without key players going into the encounter.

According to the Shropshire Star, Shrewsbury had only nine senior outfield players to choose from due to injuries against Plymouth Argyle last week, and they lost both George Nurse and Dan Udoh to ACL ruptures early into the season.

Despite that, Cotterill’s side have made a good fist of things in League One and for a period looked like they might be in with a chance of forcing their way into the play-offs.

Darren Moore’s opposite number says only one side has been even close to them in terms of injuries, with the Salop boss telling the Shropshire Star, “I do not think there has been any team in the division that have had the crippling injuries that we have had.

“The only team affected by injuries anywhere near close to us this season has possibly been Accrington Stanley, but even they have a bigger squad than us.

“But if you have a look where having a bigger squad gets you, it gets where we have been in the last few years which is down there fighting to stay in the division.”

Shrewsbury Town manager, Steve Cotterill, and his side will play host to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. (Jason Brown/ProSportsImages)

Cotterill also thinks that their final league finish won’t be representative of the way they’ve performed.

“We want to carry on the same as we have carried on right to the end,” he has said.

“Will we end up in a position that we deserve to end up in the table this year wherever that maybe? No, I don’t think we will wherever that is, I think we deserve to finish higher but I think some things have conspired against us in that.”