The experienced centre back was again a key part of the Owls machine on Saturday afternoon as they ran out as 3-0 winners over Cheltenham Town, helping them keep yet another clean sheet as they maintained third place in League One.

He was pleased with the performance and nature of the goals, but also spoke about making sure they put in the work in order to get results.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield after the game, the centre back said, "It’s really positive, yeah. A great, solid win - I think we started really bright today and that's what we wanted to do to them today, take the game to them early.

"We used the crowd to our advantage, it's like having an extra man when we start like that so it was really positive. We're laughing about it in the changing rooms because we're only scoring worldies at the minute! We had three really well-worked goals, especially that bit of magic from Josh for the first one."

"There are no easy games, each team has their spells during the season. You've seen it today, even though the score is what it is and the stats will be in our favour, teams will have spells and it's about sticking together in those spells and seeing them out.

"Like I said, there's no secret, it's just sticking together as a team and do the hard parts - pressing, the tackling and all that stuff."

Michael Ihiekwe helped Sheffield Wednesday to another win over the weekend.

He also spoke about how much ‘fun’ he was having playing in this current group, adding, "It's been amazing, you don't really understand the size of the club until you get here and you're in the midst of it all. That's what really pleased me today, we need to keep starting these home games quick where we pen teams in. I'm sure it's really good to watch, it's fun to play when we're playing like that so long may it continue!"