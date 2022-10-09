Heneghan put in a warriors performance in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday, playing a key role at the heart of defence as Wednesday kept another clean sheet and remained in third place in League One.

But the big defender took a knock for his troubles, cutting open his head in the second half, and he twice had to change his bloodied shirt as he looked to carry on.

Speaking after the game, Moore said that he made sure there was no chance of concussion, after after that was clarified he had no qualms about letting him finish the job.

"He cut his head,” the Owls boss explained. “The doctor said to me, ‘He’s got to come off’, I said, ‘Why?’ He said there was too much blood. I said ‘And?’ He said he had to make a change, I said ‘No you’re not, I’m the manager, he stays on.’

“He’s a centre-back, I’m a centre-back. I had plenty of them… Gashed eyes, cut heads, broken noses. You get on with it and he did that.

“He didn’t want to come off anyway, I asked him. Get back on the pitch then, and do your job.

Sheffield Wednesday's Ben Heneghan went through two new shirts in one match.

“I said, ‘Unless there’s a concussion, he stays on’. There was four minutes to go, I asked him if he could carry on and he wanted to. There was no concussion in it whatsoever.”