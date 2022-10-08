The Owls took an early lead through a fantastic Josh Windass set piece, but the scoreline stayed locked at 1-0 for over an hour despite numerous chances falling their way. They hit the post, and Luke Southwood was called into action on plenty of occasions, but they just couldn't take advantage.

Things got a little bit tense in the second half, though, as the visitors started to ask a few questions – but Barry Bannan decided to take matters into his own hands to end all doubt, firing in from range to make it 2-0 before setting up Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to power home a third.

Three more goals, four points clear of fourth place, and the Owls are back to winning ways.

David Stockdale - 6

Didn’t really have too much to do, to be honest. Made one really smart save in the first half, and claimed a couple of balls well. Will be delighted with a clean sheet on his 500th game.

Liam Palmer – 7

Solid as ever from Palmer, who looks fitter than he’s ever looked and continues to be a key performer for Wednesday. Should probably have won a penalty after some lovely footwork in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday faced Cheltenham Town on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Heneghan – 7

Finished the game bandaged up after taking a bash to the head early in the second half. Put his head where it hurts on numerous occasions, went close to scoring and didn’t put a foot wrong all game.

Michael Ihiekwe – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solid enough showing from the big centre back, however he did get caught out at 1-0 and will have been delighted to see the chance spurned. Won lots in the air, and continues to be a key component at the back.

Marvin Johnson - 7

Grew into the game as it went on… Was relatively quiet in the first half despite a couple of decent balls into the box. Second half he was solid, got forward well and put in a tremendous last-ditch tackle to stop Cheltenham equalising.

Will Vaulks – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wasn’t as involved in this one as he has been in the last couple of games, and there were a couple of misplaced passes that could have put them on the back foot a little bit. For the most part, however, he was very tidy.

Alex Mighten – 6

Showed a couple of sparks, but was found lacking in the final third when it mattered. Showed some good battle though, made one really good tackle with Cheltenham on the break.

Barry Bannan – 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first half the Robins just couldn’t handle him at all. He showed some brilliant bits of quality, found some brilliant passes and caused all sorts of problems throughout. He was a bit quieter in the second half, but then he popped up with an absolute belter to put the game to bed and also set up FDB’s goal expertly as well. He’s a bit of cheat code at times.

Josh Windass - 8

Wasn't as busy in the second half as he was in the first, but still could've scored another. Looked like a man on a mission in the opening 45, scored a fantastic freekick and went very close on a couple of other occasions. A really good all-round performance.

Lee Gregory - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tireless performance from Gregory once again, who proved his importance to the way that this Wednesday team want to play. Will have been disappointed not to score, but was still a vital part of the victory. Held up the ball so, so well.

Michael Smith – 6

A pretty tough day at the office for Smith… Put in a good shift and used his body well on a number of occasions, but couldn’t quite get the rub of the green on the day. Forced one good save out of Southwood in net.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was brought on to help Wednesday push for another goal, and brought a new dimension to the side with his pace and power. Made some really intelligent movements, and took his goal brilliantly after a nice step over the ball to set himself.

Mark McGuinness – N/A