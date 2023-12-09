Akin Famewo has been very impressed by what he’s seen from Danny Röhl since he arrived at Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender was speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of this afternoon’s game against Stoke City, a game that he’s very likely to feature in considering that he’s started five of the eight games since the manager’s arrival.

Club captain, Barry Bannan, recently said that he’d go as far as saying that Röhl was the best manager he’d ever worked with, and Famewo has given some insight into the sort of thing that makes him stick out.

"There was one training session where he boxed off the pitch and it wasn't a normal shape,” the 25-year-old explained. “It was more like a diamond. At the time I was thinking, 'Why is it a diamond?' It was all about the positioning he wants from people, he wants certain runs.

“After the training session we went into the game and he was telling me about my run being diagonal and it just made so much sense. That was exactly what we'd done in training and now I was seeing it in a game, flourishing… He's incredibly detailed.”

And on top of a new manager, Famewo has been dealing with a largely new position – something that he says he’s really enjoying.

"It's definitely up there,” he replied when asked if it was the biggest learning period of his career to date. “Especially with the new position - well, not a new position because I've played it before but not at this level and with the pace of this league I've been learning a lot… I'm really enjoying learning, it's something I quite like about the job. There's always something to improve on. I've learnt a lot in a short time…

"I want to learn, develop and get better because it's important in any situation to be able to give your all and be successful. It's something I've really enjoyed doing, I do enjoy the process."