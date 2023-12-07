The appointment of a new head of recruitment at Sheffield Wednesday has given them a boost in their hopes of improving the squad in the January transfer window, Danny Röhl has suggested.

The German manager was part of the process of selecting Kevin Beadell to take on the role, speaking with the former Cardiff City man personally to ensure their football ideals were aligned. Beadell developed a strong reputation for being able to attract the profile of young, dynamic player Röhl has spoken about preferring within his squads.

The landscape of the Owls' January transfer window is as of yet unknown, with no clear idea of budget or scale of the work planned known to The Star as of yet. Röhl has hinted at the need to make tweaks to his squad but has warned of the difficulties the winter transfer window holds.

One line of an interview given to swfc.co.uk on the appointment of Beadell suggested the 47-year-old has been brought in very much with January activity in mind, rather than looking one window ahead. It's a suggestion that will encourage Wednesday fans that are a long way from giving up hope of Championship survival despite their terror start to the campaign.

“It was a big topic before we chose Kevin, to find someone who knows the market immediately," Röhl said. Immediately, in this case, is an interesting word.

Beadell has worked previously at Manchester United and Arsenal in his 27-year career in football recruitment and showcased his ability to bring players in from some of the country's biggest clubs, with deals done to bring youngsters from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool during his time in South Wales.

"He has a good connection to clubs, agents and players," Röhl continued. "He knows the market and the Championship very well. It’s a good step forward to have a new guy in this key position and we have to work together to find the right players for the future.

"It’s about building something for the future and it’s important that we have a guy who understands our philosophy and we find players able to do my style of football and then we can create an identity at the club. It’s time to work together to build something special.

"For me, it was important to find a good guy who is a good match for me and the club. I had conversations with Kevin about my philosophy and the club spoke to him as well, and we had the same thoughts, that he was the right match for us.