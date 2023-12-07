'Not so good' - Sheffield Wednesday give injury update on big Sheffield Wednesday duo
Dominic Iorfa limped off for Sheffield Wednesday against Blackburn Rovers, and Michael Smith has been dealing with an issue.
The Owls are likely to be without Iorfa this weekend due to the injury that he sustained in the early stages of the win over Rovers, a problem that forced him to come off within the first two minutes of the tie.
And there is concern, it would seem, that the 28-year-old could face a spell on the sidelines, with Röhl telling The Star on Thursday that things look 'not so good' for him regarding his muscle problem - explaining that they're waiting for results on some scans that they have had done.
There is, however, some better news on the availability of Michael Smith, who could make a return to the squad this weekend against Stoke City. He's missed the last few games with a muscle injury of his own.
When asked about Iorfa, the Wednesday boss said, “We have to look, but it looks not so good - we’ll see in the next days some scans, and then we’ll see what we can do and when he is available again. At the moment, though, it’s difficult to say - and it’ll be hard for him to play this weekend."
He also went on to say, "With Michael Smith he looks well, he trained this whole week with the team… We have a lot of players now back again, and we’ll see on Saturday who is available. From training to a game is always a big jump, but we tried to get people close and that’s the reason why he have to look for Saturday.”
The Owls take on Stoke at 3pm on Saturday as they aim to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. It's the second of seven games in December, a month that brings to an end a very eventful year for the club.