“There is no reason..” Exeter man bullish in message to teammates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Exeter City must jump into a fresh frame of mind when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to St James Park this weekend.

The Grecians are newly promoted into League One and even after the departure of influential manager Matt Taylor to Rotherham United in October have found themselves in an impressive 11th place in the table after 20 matches.

Their record against some of the so-called bigger clubs in the third tier is not so handsome so far, however, and with a triple-header against Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth next up, it is the Owls who they want to first give a bloody nose.

Exeter City defender Jake Caprice is looking forward to welcoming Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Experienced defender Jake Caprice wants the Devon side to start giving as good as they get in those matches and ahead of Saturday’s clash delivered a passionate message to his teammates.

“We have got a good group and we believe we can compete against anyone,” he said. “We can compete against anyone. We have worked hard to get into the league and play the top teams.

“We have to get out of the mindset that we are Exeter City, and there is no reason why we can’t go to a Bolton or a Derby and get points – we are in the same league as them. Whether as the underdogs, we can go anywhere and get a result, and we always go with the same mindset that we are going there to win.

