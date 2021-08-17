Plenty of eights! - Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday get the job done against Fleetwood Town

Lee Gregory got off the mark for Sheffield Wednesday.

It was Lee Gregory’s first half goal that proved to be the difference on the night, but the Owls had plenty of other chances as they made it back-to-back wins for the first time sine February and climbed up to fourth place on the League One table.

Fleetwood didn’t crumble, and continued to try and press for an equaliser, but it was a case of job done for Darren Moore’s side who are still yet to concede a goal this season.

Here’s how we rated the Owls’ players at Hillsborough tonight:

Peacock-Farrell – 7

Wasn’t called upon too often, but when he was asked to get involved then he was more than up to the challenge. Made a handful of pretty routine saves.

Hunt – 8

A really strong performance from the Owls right back, who kept bombing down the line to try and get Wednesday going. Got some really dangerous crosses in, and his work rate was top class.

Hutchinson – 8

Started off well, but improved as the first half went on… Looked tidy, accomplished, and made some really important interventions. Had to go off at half time, though.

Iorfa – 8

Another excellent performance from the Wednesday centre half, who mopped up a couple of attacks with aplomb and was a real steadying figure in the heart of the Owls defence.

Palmer – 7

Put in a good performance down the left, heading up when he needed to and defending well when called upon. Seems to be enjoying his new position.

Byers – 7

A solid showing on Byers’ first Wednesday start… Looked solid in the heart of the midfield and played his part in the Wednesday win. Showed some good feet at various times.

Bannan – 8

Another very busy showing from the Owls skipper in the centre of midfield… He got stuck in, he picked passed, he dictated Wednesday’s play. He’s enjoying League One so far.

Wing – 7

Another one who played his part. Wing got some important touches in defensively and tried to progress the Owls up the pitch on many occasions. Looks a tidy signing.

Adeniran – 8

The man was everywhere. He doesn’t seem to get tired, and also appears to play in all of the positions going forward.

Johnson – 6

Struggled to really get into the game, really. Put in a shift and didn’t give up on anything, but wasn’t able to really cause too many problems down the left side for Wednesday.

Gregory – 8

Chased down everything, got on the end of plenty, and was rewarded with a goal that was put on a plate for in the first half. Did exactly what a number nine is there to do.

Dunkley – 6

Did enough after coming on, but wasn’t quite as assured as you’d have liked him to be in his position. Not a bad showing in his first game in a while.

Paterson – N/A

A late sub on for Gregory.

Kamberi – N/A