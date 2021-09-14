Theo Corbeanu explains Canada absence as Wolverhampton Wanderers star eyes improvement with Sheffield Wednesday

Corbeanu has two goals in six appearances for his country since making his debut for his nation in March of this year, but was missing from John Herdman’s squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Honduras, United States and El Salvador not long after joining the Owls.

The 19-year-old’s Wednesday absence prior to his first appearance against Morecambe was due to a bout of illness, and even though he was back playing before the international break it was decided that he wouldn’t make the trip back to North America.

Speaking to The Star after the defeat to Plymouth Argyle, the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee said, “Yeah, I was ill… I was out of the squad due to illness. I had a problem with my tonsils, and I came back about three or four weeks ago. I’m just looking to push now.

“I absolutely want to get back into the next Canada squad, that’s the goal.”

Corbeanu looked bright coming off the bench as the Owls chased the game at Home Park on Saturday, and he says that he’s eager to keep improving now that he’s getting more minutes on the field – something that will no doubt be pleasing for Herdman ahead of next month’s qualifiers against Mexico, Jamaica and Panama.

The teenager added, “Hopefully I can put things right in the next few games and finish my chances… It’s something I’m going to be working on in training, and I want to get better so I can be a more effective player.

“I’m here to make a difference, I think I could have done better with the time I had (against Plymouth), but I think it’s important that I start to get games with the team so we can build a connection between myself and my teammates - it’s something that’ll come with time, and I hope to keep on improving in each game.”

Next up for Wednesday is a visit from Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.