Andy Holdsworth’s side have enjoyed an excellent start to the season so far, with six goals in five games and three clean sheets up to now as they marched to the summit of their division.

Two players who have played a major part in that start, Cadamarteri and Davidson, again got the goals on Monday afternoon against Bristol City, with the former grabbing a brace and the latter getting a goal and creating another in the 3-1 victory at St. George’s Park.

The duo have scored all six of Wednesday’s goals in their opening five matches, and it’s no surprise that they’re both being monitored by England’s youth teams as they continue their development through the ranks at Hillsborough.

Another Owls youngster who has made it onto the England youth radar is goalkeeper, Jack Hall, who also started against City on Monday, while

It’s now a couple of weeks until the U18s return to action when they face Crewe Alexandra on October 2nd, giving Holdsworth and his technical team the chance to work on a few things as they seek to try and maintain their current form.

The new group of scholars includes ex-Manchester City youngster, Pierce Charles, former Manchester United and Burnley product, Kamil Maciag, and Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy, who was last at Leeds United, as well as several talented youngsters like Rio Shipston, Sean Fusire and Josh Chapman who have been in the academy setup for years.