Sheffield Wednesday contract talks ongoing – Owls defender could be next in line…

In recent years Wednesday have lost numerous players at the end of seasons as their respective deals came to an end, but in recent months they’ve worked hard to make sure that the same thing doesn’t happen this time around.

After captain, Barry Bannan, penned an extension earlier in the year, Wednesday have recently announced new contracts for the likes of Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Ryan Galvin, while Sam Hutchinson has also signed a new deal.

And those talks remain ongoing after Moore said that they were talking to ‘one or two more’ about extending their stay at S6, one of whom could well be long-serving defender, Liam Palmer.

As previously reported by The Star, it has been confirmed that Callum Paterson is one of those in talks over a new contract, and though there has been no official word on who else could be in line for a new deal, Palmer would fit the bill after entering into the last year of his current deal.

When asked about potential new contracts recently, Moore told the media, “We’re talking to one or two more who we have within our ranks here. Hopefully we can reach an agreement with those and settle them down in terms of the relationship we have got with them and the club moving forward.

“There are still one or two more that we’ve opened talks with and we will see how those talks progress… They are in the building so there could always be something imminent.

Liam Palmer has been ever-present for Sheffield Wednesday so far this season.

“We’ll wait and see those talks go. I never take them for granted; I always wait until it’s concrete.”

Palmer is the only Wednesday player to have played every single minute of 2021/22 across all competitions so far, and has already played in a variety of different positions across the backline for Moore.