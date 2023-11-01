Some Sheffield Wednesday stars are on big contracts but other key players are lower down the wage ranking, according to FM24.

Much of the chatter around Sheffield Wednesday right now centres around money with wantaway owner Dejphon Chansiri audaciously asking fans to cough up £2 million to save the side from being slapped with three straight transfer embargos.

The Championship outfit has outstanding HMRC debt which the controversial Chansiri is refusing to pay after stating he wouldn't put any more money into the club due to fan unrest. It's a worrying time for Owls supporters as money continues to make football talk.

Dealing with such scenarios is usually something kept to video games such as Football Manager and the latest edition of the game, FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

The Star looks at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for the Sheffield Wednesday first-team (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).