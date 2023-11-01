News you can trust since 1887
The weekly wage of every Sheffield Wednesday player according to Football Manager 2024

Some Sheffield Wednesday stars are on big contracts but other key players are lower down the wage ranking, according to FM24.

By Toby Bryant, Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Much of the chatter around Sheffield Wednesday right now centres around money with wantaway owner Dejphon Chansiri audaciously asking fans to cough up £2 million to save the side from being slapped with three straight transfer embargos.

The Championship outfit has outstanding HMRC debt which the controversial Chansiri is refusing to pay after stating he wouldn't put any more money into the club due to fan unrest. It's a worrying time for Owls supporters as money continues to make football talk.

Dealing with such scenarios is usually something kept to video games such as Football Manager and the latest edition of the game, FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

The Star looks at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for the Sheffield Wednesday first-team (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

FM24 wage - £1,300 (Full Portimonense wage - £1,300)

1. Mohamed Diaby

FM24 wage - £1,300 (Full Portimonense wage - £1,300) Photo: Getty Images

FM24 wage - £1,600

2. Ciaran Brennan

FM24 wage - £1,600 Photo: Getty Images

FM24 wage - £6,000

3. Tyreeq Bakinson

FM24 wage - £6,000 Photo: Getty Images

FM24 wage - £7,500

4. Anthony Musaba

FM24 wage - £7,500 Photo: Getty Images

