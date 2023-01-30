Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be looking at two positions to bolster before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tomorrow night.

Darren Moore has been very clear in the past that they will always look to improve their squad when possible, and that they are continually monitoring the market for options that can make them better.

But while all positions are an option, The Star understands that the main priority for Moore at this point is to try and get an attacker through the door – one that offers something different to the current crop of forwards in his Owls arsenal.

With that in mind, a versatile youngster with a bit of pace could fit the bill for Moore, but with those kinds of signings there is often a domino effect with regards to whether a move can be pulled off or not.

Meanwhile, another position that the Owls are thought to be looking at – though not as urgently – is right wing back, with Liam Palmer having been forced to play as a central defender they’ve been left with only Jack Hunt, who has done well in the position of late, to play on the right side of defence.

It remains to be seen if Wednesday will get either, but with Moore saying that he’d like to get ‘one or two’ in before 11pm on Tuesday there is hope that he will add some extra depth to a squad that has had its fair share of injury issues in recent memory.

Aden Flint remains the only addition so far, but if it’s up to the manager he won’t be the last.