Barry Bannan reveals Sheffield Wednesday return plan – and thanks Owls supporters

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that he returned to action for the club exactly when he’d planned to.

The Owls skipper was back in the squad on Saturday after a spell sidelined by injury, and came on to great effect in the second half to help the Owls come from behind and secure a draw against Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup.

Bannan’s timing is excellent considering the next two league games – against Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town – and the midfielder says that the original plan was to be back for the last game of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always had today as my mark to be back with the squad again,” Bannan explained in his programme notes. “It was the Barnsley game at the time, but that changed to Fleetwood because of our cup run. Barring any glitches in my recovery, this would be when I was coming back and touch wood everything has gone to plan and I feel good at the minute.

“I have been training with the boys since last Thursday, this has been my first full week actually training with them and – as I write this – I've still got a couple of days to build up my sharpness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to set yourself goals, the same when you are playing. You set yourself targets and you want to reach them.

“When you're injured you want to set yourself goals to keep your mind right. If there are complications then those goals will change but luckily I've felt good hitting every target we've set.”

Barry Bannan was back for Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend. (Steve Ellis)

Bannan also took to social media after the game, thanking the fans for the support after he received a warm welcome back into the squad on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good to be back in battle yesterday,” he said. “Your support Doesn’t go unnoticed - amazing as always. Thank you.”

It was a case of double bubble for Darren Moore as he not only welcomed his captain back into the fray, but fellow midfielder, George Byers, was also back on the field to great effect after he missed a handful of matches himself.