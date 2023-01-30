Sheffield Wednesday are no longer panicking if they fall behind, with Marvin Johnson saying that they always believe that they’ve got a goal in them.

The Owls came back from behind against Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon, with Johnson setting up the equaliser – an own goal from Josh Earl – in the second half, and it’s not the first time they’ve had to do it in 2022/23.

Wednesday have only fallen behind in seven League One matches this season, but went on to lose three of them, and they also secured a come-from-behind win in the second round of the FA Cup to see of Mansfield Town with a 2-1 victory.

The man that Owls fans have dubbed as ‘Neymarv’ credits a change in mentality, saying that the team are now more calm when the chips are down – a factor that has no doubt been crucial in their current 21-game unbeaten run.

Speaking to The Star after playing his part in the Fleetwood draw, Johnson said, “I know we’ve got players to break any team down, but sometimes it gets a bit tough if they defend solid - and obviously they work hard to try and stop anything that you’re trying to do.

“It can get frustrating, but as you can see people are staying composed during the game and we’re not forcing things. We know we can break things down eventually if we stick to the game plan...

“Last year I think if we went a goal down it was almost like ‘Emergency, we have to score’, whereas now we’ve got patience, we know we’ve still got time. And we’ll always believe that we can score.

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson thinks there's been a change of mindset at the club when they fall behind. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

“That’s the approach we’re going with now, and as you can see we’re creating chances right up until the final whistle.”

Johnson has two goals against Fleetwood already this season, and will be hoping to try and add to that tally on February 7th when the Owls return to Highbury for the replay of their FA Cup clash.