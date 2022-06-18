The Tykes only unveiled their new manager Michael Duff on Thursday but it was suggested Woodrow, who suffered an injury-hit season as his side were relegated from the Championship last time out, was also a target for the Owls’ fellow League One big hitters Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Woodrow is under contract until the summer of 2023 and a cash move to bring him to Hillsborough seemed to have come out of left field.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday were said to be in for Barnsley man Cauley Woodrow.

Owls boss Darren Moore is well known to be on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, with the club known to be taking a look at a number of options including Hull City man Mallik Wilks and Rotherham United’s Michael Smith.

But The Star understands that the Woodrow link is wide of the mark and that the 27-year-old’s name does not feature on the club’s long list of potential transfer targets as things stand.

Wednesday have already brought in two new signings in Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale, both of whom fit Moore’s self-described profile of ‘solid citizens’ and who have a wealth of League One experience.

Several faces are expected through the door in the time between now and the end of the summer transfer window on September 1.