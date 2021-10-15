Wildsmith has come into the side for two games – once in the Papa John’s Trophy and once in League One – while his counterpart was away on international duty with Northern Ireland, and the Owls won both games as they beat Mansfield Town 2-1 and secured a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

BPF had been coming under increasing pressure of late from a section of Wednesdayites, and Wildsmith’s performances in his absence have certainly given Moore something to think about as he makes a decision on who will face AFC Wimbledon tomorrow afternoon.

Who will start between Joe Wildsmith and Bailey Peacock-Farrell for Sheffield Wednesday?

When asked about who would start at Plough Lane, the Owls boss told the media, “I think it would be unfair for me to say now what the decision will be, because I we need to look at what condition Bailey is in tomorrow (Friday) - and then we can make our decisions from there.

“It would be wise for me and the coaching staff to look at the condition of the team in terms of selecting for this weekend’s fixture - so let’s just wait and see.”

He did go on to praise Wildsmith though, saying “As far as I’m concerned, we have two excellent goalkeepers at the club… I was impressed with Joe when we played against Barnsley last season when we won 2-0, so I’m not shocked or surprised with how well he’s done. I’ve known what he’s capable of doing.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Joe Wildsmith gave a good account of himself against Bolton Wanderers - could he start in Wimbledon?

The Wednesday academy product barely put a foot wrong in his games against Mansfield and Bolton, putting in a couple of strong performances as he looked to try and show Moore that he’s capable of truly battling it out with the Burnley loanee for the number one spot at Hillsborough.