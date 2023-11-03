News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

The stunning Sheffield Wednesday transfer clauses according to Football Manager that would benefit Wolves, PSG & Swansea

Certain Sheffield Wednesday stars may not see all their transfer fee heading into the club’s bank account after some future sales.

By Toby Bryant, Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

There's a lot more to completing a transfer deal than comes to the surface in club announcements and some recent Sheffield Wednesday signings may be on complicated contracts.

It's hard for Owls supporters to ever fully know the ins and outs of deals but Football Manager always provides some fascinating insight, even if it may err slightly closer to fiction than fact.

Football Manager 2024 launches this month and some who have pre-ordered the game have been enjoying early access, looking into the wages and sell-on clauses that have been added to player contracts.

The Star looks at the sell-on clauses FM24 believes that Sheffield Wednesday stars may have built into their deals.

50% of George Byers’ next transfer fee will be owed to Swansea.

1. George Byers

50% of George Byers’ next transfer fee will be owed to Swansea. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10% of Bambo Diaby’s next transfer fee will be owed to Preston North End

2. Bambo Diaby

10% of Bambo Diaby’s next transfer fee will be owed to Preston North End Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10% of Akin Famewo’s next transfer fee will be owed to Norwich City

3. Akin Famewo

10% of Akin Famewo’s next transfer fee will be owed to Norwich City Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
20% of Djeidi Gassama's next transfer fee will be owed to PSG. PSG will be due £500k after another 15 league appearances and another £500k after another 40 league appearances at the start of the 2023/24 season.

4. Djeidi Gassama

20% of Djeidi Gassama's next transfer fee will be owed to PSG. PSG will be due £500k after another 15 league appearances and another £500k after another 40 league appearances at the start of the 2023/24 season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Football ManagerSupporters