Certain Sheffield Wednesday stars may not see all their transfer fee heading into the club’s bank account after some future sales.

There's a lot more to completing a transfer deal than comes to the surface in club announcements and some recent Sheffield Wednesday signings may be on complicated contracts.

It's hard for Owls supporters to ever fully know the ins and outs of deals but Football Manager always provides some fascinating insight, even if it may err slightly closer to fiction than fact.

Football Manager 2024 launches this month and some who have pre-ordered the game have been enjoying early access, looking into the wages and sell-on clauses that have been added to player contracts.

The Star looks at the sell-on clauses FM24 believes that Sheffield Wednesday stars may have built into their deals.

1 . George Byers 50% of George Byers' next transfer fee will be owed to Swansea.

2 . Bambo Diaby 10% of Bambo Diaby's next transfer fee will be owed to Preston North End

3 . Akin Famewo 10% of Akin Famewo's next transfer fee will be owed to Norwich City