Adeniran’s award for last month sees him follow in the footsteps of Bailey Peacock-Farrell after he scooped the gong for August, and he’ll be hoping that he can keep up his form in October as the Owls look for a major turnaround in their fortunes.

Adeniran played three times for Wednesday in September, and statistically it was his defensive efforts that made him stand out.

In those three games he completed three tackles, made three interceptions and made five clearances - also making just one foul along the way.

In terms of his passing, he racked up a remarkable 91.9% pass completion in the 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury, but saw that fall to 72.1% as they drew 1-1 against Ipswich Town, and then 61.9% in the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

One element that the midfield man will be keen to improve upon, however, is his output in terms of the scoring and creating - he got a brilliant goal at Portman Road, however is yet to register an assist this season and has made just the one key pass.

Darren Moore is expected to make plenty of changes to his Wednesday XI when they travel to Mansfield Town in the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow night – however Adeniran did start in their last PJT game against Newcastle United’s U21s and may be looking to feature once again.